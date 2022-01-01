Go
Avalon Bar and Bistro

818 Lancaster Avenue

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Chopped Romaine$15.00
Parmesan / garlic croutons / bacon / Caesar dressing
Chicken Alfredo$25.00
fried chicken cutlet topped with buratta, tomato and lemon caper remoulade
Scottish Salmon$26.00
pan seared salmon over eggplant caponata
Eggplant Chips$14.00
lightly breaded and fried with marinara dipping sauce
Penne Vodka$19.00
penne pasta with vodka sauce, peas and pancetta
Avalon Burger$19.00
Lamb Bolognese$24.00
ground lamb bolognese over rigatoni pasta
Judy Foodie Pasta Special$26.00
pappardelle pasta, braised beef short rib, caramelized onion, mushrooms and braising liquid reduction
Poached Pear & Arugula Salad$15.00
Poached pear, gorgonzola, candied pecans with port-balsamic vinaigrette
Clams Linquini$22.00
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

818 Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr PA 19010

Directions

Avalon Bar and Bistro

