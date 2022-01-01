Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Avalon
/
Avalon
/
Cake
Avalon restaurants that serve cake
Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
205 Crescent Ave, Avalon
Avg 4.1
(415 reviews)
Lemon Pound Cake
$4.95
Vegan Banana Nut Cake
$4.95
More about Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
NDMK Fish House
109 Clarissa Ave, Catalina
No reviews yet
Lava Cake w/ Ice cream
$9.00
More about NDMK Fish House
Browse other tasty dishes in Avalon
Tacos
Cookies
Burritos
More near Avalon to explore
Long Beach
Avg 4.3
(203 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Seal Beach
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
San Pedro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Carson
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(886 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(708 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(872 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston