Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Avalon

Go
Avalon restaurants
Toast

Avalon restaurants that serve cake

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co. image

 

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

205 Crescent Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pound Cake$4.95
Vegan Banana Nut Cake$4.95
More about Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.
NDMK Fish House image

 

NDMK Fish House

109 Clarissa Ave, Catalina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake w/ Ice cream$9.00
More about NDMK Fish House

Browse other tasty dishes in Avalon

Tacos

Cookies

Burritos

Map

More near Avalon to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (886 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston