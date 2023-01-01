Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Avalon

Avalon restaurants
Toast

Avalon restaurants that serve edamame

NDMK Fish House image

 

NDMK Fish House

109 Clarissa Ave, Catalina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Edamame$4.00
More about NDMK Fish House
Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co. image

 

Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

205 Crescent Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (415 reviews)
Takeout
Quinoa Blend Side 8 oz - Chickpea, Kale & Edamame$7.95
More about Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.

