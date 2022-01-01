Avalon Diner - Memorial Villages
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
8823 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX 77024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
8823 Katy Freeway, Houston TX 77024
Nearby restaurants
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Smoky flavors of a South Texas ranch, inspired by the vaqueros of cattle drives years ago. Shrimp, crab and redfish pulled fresh from the Gulf, a practice mastered during family summers along the coast. The homespun plates of our grandmother—an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico, whose colorful concoctions still brighten these tables. And, of course, the heaping platters of fajitas that made our Houston seafood, Tex-Mex and taqueria restaurant famous. The Goodes were the first in Houston to grill fajitas over mesquite wood, and the city still can’t get enough.
Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial
come in and enjoy!
Ember & Greens
Casual chic restaurant & cocktail bar serving up delicious dishes for every diet.