Go
Toast

Avalon Downtown Pizzeria

We specialize in handcrafted pizza. Our dough is a unique style made fresh daily, finished with only the freshest of toppings. Pizza is what we do BEST!

17 W. Federal Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Traditional Pizza$12.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
14" Brier Hill$15.75
Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano cheese.
14" Traditional Pizza$15.75
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Tossed Salad$5.00
Fresh cut leaf lettuce, red onion, tomotoes, cucumbers, and black olives with choice of homemade dressing.
12" Brier Hill Pizza$12.00
Tomato sauce, sweet peppers, imported Romano cheese.
8" Traditional Pizza$7.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
12" White Pizza$12.00
Oil, sea salt, black pepper, imported Romano cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Wedding Soup
Homemade chicken broth, chicken, vegetables, spinach, small meatballs, and egg croutons.
Ranch Dressing$0.75
Made in house, assorted sizes available.
Fried Zucchini Chips$7.00
Hand breaded zucchini slices with marinara sauce.
See full menu

Location

17 W. Federal Street

Youngstown OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prima Cucina Italiana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gringo's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Takeout

No reviews yet

Southern Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston