Avalon restaurants you'll love

Avalon restaurants
Toast
  • Avalon

Avalon's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Seafood
Must-try Avalon restaurants

La Vecchia Fontana image

 

La Vecchia Fontana

700 First Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.3 (875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
FRESH CALAMARI AND SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
RUCOLA$11.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
CESARE$9.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
More about La Vecchia Fontana
Summer Salt image

SEAFOOD

Summer Salt

2800 Boardwalk, Avalon

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Scallops$36.00
Fresh Cape May Co Scallops, seared to perfection. Pair with your choice of sauce & two sides. (GF)
Fresh-Caught Flounder$34.00
Local day-boat flounder, pan-seared with olive oil and lemon (GF). Pair with your choice of sauce & two sides.
Woodfire-Smoked Eggplant$30.00
Eggplant, double-time. First smoked, then grilled. Pair with choice of sauce & two sides. (V)(GF)
More about Summer Salt
The Diving Horse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Diving Horse

2109 Dune Dr, Avalon

Avg 4.6 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOARDWALK FRIES$9.00
old bay aioli
NJ SHELLFISH CHOWDER$38.00
Scallops, shrimp, leek, saffron veloute
SHORT RIB$36.00
Castle Valley spelt, mushroom duxelle, red wine tomato jus
More about The Diving Horse
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria image

 

Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202, Avalon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VENTURA
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil
PEPPERONI
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni
FIORENTINA
Mozzarella, ricottta, cherry tomatoes $ baby spinach
More about Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria
Polpo Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Polpo Ristorante

3258 Dune Dr, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (2501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
SPINACI$11.00
Baby spinach tossed with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and crispy pancetta in a raspberry vinaigrette
INSALATA SPECIALE$18.00
BABY ARUGULA, BEETS, STRACIATELLA CHEESE, MIX OF FRUITS, PROSCIUTTO, E.V.O.O
More about Polpo Ristorante
Il Posto image

SEAFOOD

Il Posto

2418 dune dr, Avalon

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
Takeout
More about Il Posto

