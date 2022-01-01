Avalon restaurants you'll love
Must-try Avalon restaurants
La Vecchia Fontana
700 First Ave, Avalon
|Popular items
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$16.00
FRESH CALAMARI AND SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
|RUCOLA
|$11.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
|CESARE
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
SEAFOOD
Summer Salt
2800 Boardwalk, Avalon
|Popular items
|Seared Scallops
|$36.00
Fresh Cape May Co Scallops, seared to perfection. Pair with your choice of sauce & two sides. (GF)
|Fresh-Caught Flounder
|$34.00
Local day-boat flounder, pan-seared with olive oil and lemon (GF). Pair with your choice of sauce & two sides.
|Woodfire-Smoked Eggplant
|$30.00
Eggplant, double-time. First smoked, then grilled. Pair with choice of sauce & two sides. (V)(GF)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Diving Horse
2109 Dune Dr, Avalon
|Popular items
|BOARDWALK FRIES
|$9.00
old bay aioli
|NJ SHELLFISH CHOWDER
|$38.00
Scallops, shrimp, leek, saffron veloute
|SHORT RIB
|$36.00
Castle Valley spelt, mushroom duxelle, red wine tomato jus
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202, Avalon
|Popular items
|VENTURA
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil
|PEPPERONI
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni
|FIORENTINA
Mozzarella, ricottta, cherry tomatoes $ baby spinach
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Polpo Ristorante
3258 Dune Dr, Avalon
|Popular items
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$16.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
|SPINACI
|$11.00
Baby spinach tossed with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and crispy pancetta in a raspberry vinaigrette
|INSALATA SPECIALE
|$18.00
BABY ARUGULA, BEETS, STRACIATELLA CHEESE, MIX OF FRUITS, PROSCIUTTO, E.V.O.O