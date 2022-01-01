Avalon Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Avalon restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Avalon

La Vecchia Fontana image

 

La Vecchia Fontana

700 First Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.3 (875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
FRESH CALAMARI AND SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
RUCOLA$11.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
CESARE$9.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
More about La Vecchia Fontana
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria image

 

Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202, Avalon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VENTURA
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil
PEPPERONI
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni
FIORENTINA
Mozzarella, ricottta, cherry tomatoes $ baby spinach
More about Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria
Polpo Ristorante image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Polpo Ristorante

3258 Dune Dr, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (2501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE$12.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
SPINACI$11.00
Baby spinach tossed with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and crispy pancetta in a raspberry vinaigrette
More about Polpo Ristorante
Il Posto image

SEAFOOD

Il Posto

2418 dune dr, Avalon

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
Takeout
More about Il Posto

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Avalon

Calamari

Penne

Gnocchi

Map

More near Avalon to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston