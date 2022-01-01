Avalon Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Avalon
La Vecchia Fontana
700 First Ave, Avalon
|Popular items
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$16.00
FRESH CALAMARI AND SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
|RUCOLA
|$11.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
|CESARE
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria
3256 DUNE DRIVE AVALON NJ 08202, Avalon
|Popular items
|VENTURA
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, truffle oil
|PEPPERONI
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni
|FIORENTINA
Mozzarella, ricottta, cherry tomatoes $ baby spinach
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Polpo Ristorante
3258 Dune Dr, Avalon
|Popular items
|CESARE
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$16.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
|SPINACI
|$11.00
Baby spinach tossed with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and crispy pancetta in a raspberry vinaigrette