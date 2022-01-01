Avalon seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Avalon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Diving Horse
2109 Dune Dr, Avalon
|Popular items
|BOARDWALK FRIES
|$9.00
old bay aioli
|NJ SHELLFISH CHOWDER
|$38.00
Scallops, shrimp, leek, saffron veloute
|SHORT RIB
|$36.00
Castle Valley spelt, mushroom duxelle, red wine tomato jus
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Polpo Ristorante
3258 Dune Dr, Avalon
|Popular items
|CESARE
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$16.00
FRESH FRIED CALAMARI, CHERRY PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, AND SHRIMP SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
|SPINACI
|$11.00
Baby spinach tossed with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and crispy pancetta in a raspberry vinaigrette