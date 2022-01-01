Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Avalon

Avalon restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

La Vecchia Fontana

700 First Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.3 (875 reviews)
Takeout
CANNOLI$10.95
More about La Vecchia Fontana
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Polpo Ristorante

3258 Dune Dr, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (2501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CANNOLI$12.00
CANNOLI SHELL FILLED WITH A TRADITIONAL SICILIAN CANNOLI CREAM
More about Polpo Ristorante

