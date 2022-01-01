Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Avalon

Go
Avalon restaurants
Toast

Avalon restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

La Vecchia Fontana

700 First Ave, Avalon

Avg 4.3 (875 reviews)
Takeout
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$10.95
More about La Vecchia Fontana
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Polpo Ristorante

3258 Dune Dr, Avalon

Avg 4.1 (2501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$12.00
A CREAMY, RICH NEW YORK CHEESECAKE SITS ON A GRAHAM CRACKER BASE
More about Polpo Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Avalon

Cannolis

Ravioli

Tiramisu

Penne

Gnocchi

Calamari

Risotto

Sauteed Spinach

Map

More near Avalon to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston