Chocolate cake in
Avalon
/
Avalon
/
Chocolate Cake
Avalon restaurants that serve chocolate cake
La Vecchia Fontana
700 First Ave, Avalon
Avg 4.3
(875 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$10.95
More about La Vecchia Fontana
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Polpo Ristorante
3258 Dune Dr, Avalon
Avg 4.1
(2501 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$12.00
MOIST CHOCOLATE CAKE FILLED WITH DARK CHOCOLATE FROSTING AND DECORATED WITH CHOCOLATE FLAKES
More about Polpo Ristorante
