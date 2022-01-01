Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Avalon
/
Avalon
/
Tiramisu
Avalon restaurants that serve tiramisu
La Vecchia Fontana
700 First Ave, Avalon
Avg 4.3
(875 reviews)
TIRAMISU
$10.95
More about La Vecchia Fontana
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Polpo Ristorante
3258 Dune Dr, Avalon
Avg 4.1
(2501 reviews)
TIRAMISU
$12.00
LAYERS OF ESPRESSO DRENCHED LADYFINGERS SEPARATED BY MASCARPONE CREAM AND DUSTED WITH COCOA POWDER
More about Polpo Ristorante
