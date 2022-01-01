Avalon Theater
Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!
2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Popular Items
Location
2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Makk'n'Cheese
It ain't easy being cheesy:)
Odd Duck Milwaukee
Small plates, big ideas!
Sorella
Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.
Cafe LuLu
Open since April of 2001, LuLu is an eclectic cafe and bar located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering a variety of unique hot sandwiches, salads, and soup, this turn-of-the-century building has become a fun and funky spot for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.