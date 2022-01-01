Go
Toast

Avant Gardner - City Parlor

140 Stewart Ave

Popular Items

Savage$20.00
San Marzano Tomato, Smoked Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Calabrese Peppers
"Carpaccio" Sandy$19.00
Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Truffle Pecorino, Arugula, Shaved Shallot, Crispy Capers, Mustard Vinaigrette, Baguette
Brooklyn Toast$20.00
Smoked Salmon, Smashed Avocado, Shaved Shallot, Crispy Capers, Pan Rustica
Bella$18.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Shallots, Peppers, Mushrooms, Arugula
2 Doughnuts$10.00
Doughnut Plant
San Martino$15.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Piggy$15.00
Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, cilantro, Sesame Aioli, Baguette
Cesaro$20.00
San Marzano Tomato, Smoked Mozzarella, Pork Belly, Calabrese Peppers, Crispy Capers, Roasted Garlic Breadcrumb
Dino$19.00
Whipped Lemon Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Truffle, Herbs
Avocado Toast$12.00
Smashed Avocado, Diced Tomato, Shaved Shallot, Crispy Capers, Pan Rustica
Location

140 Stewart Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:59 am
