Avanti Food & Beverage #3 - Chow Morso
Chow Morso features imaginative Italian street food such as fresh pastas, lightly fried calamari (fritto misto), savory doughnuts, creamy, refreshing gelato and other Italian street food items. The menu is designed to offer large portions (chow) or small portions or bites (morso) of every dish. The menu offers fresh pastas (tagliatelle, rigatoni, gnocchi and gluten-free polenta options) accommpanied by a variety of sauces. Feel free to explore the menu with chow or morso portions and discover your favorite Italian flavors from the culinary vision of the award winning team behind Barolo Grill.
Chow Morso was created for people to explore Italian street food further than just a taste but rather an experience. At its' birth, Chow Morso has a casual feel with the backbone of thoughtful restaurant skills of chef Darrel Truett (Executive Culinary Director) and Don Gragg (Executive Chef)
3200 N Pecos St
Location
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
