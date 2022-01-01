Go
Toast

Avanti Pizza Fresh Pasta

Come in and enjoy!

3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spinach & Beets Salad$14.25
House Lemon Dressing, Green Apples, Beets, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers and Avocados
14" Polish Sausage & Ricotta$27.40
House White, Grande Ricotta, Polish Sausage, Jalapeno, Fresh Basil & Honey
Chicken Fettuccine$16.80
Fettuccine Al Dente, homemade Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Saute Mushrooms & Parsley
Cheesy Bread Sticks$8.50
8 Pieces Of Cheesy Bread Sticks
Buffalo Skewers$15.90
Two Skewers of Mary's Chicken breast marinated in Buffalo sauce, Iceberg wedge with Tomatoes, Broccoli, Green onions and side of ranch
14" FRESH Mozzarella$18.40
House Red, Fresh Mozzarella, (add additional toppings...)
8" Pesto Chicken & Peppers$10.80
House Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Sweet Peppers, Chili Flakes
14" House RED (cheese pizza)$18.40
House Red, Aged Mozzarella, (add additional toppings...)
See full menu

Location

3536 Alameda de las Pulgas, suite 4

Menlo Park CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dutch Goose

No reviews yet

Serving Burgers-Brews-Pizza Since 1966

Amici's

No reviews yet

Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Menlo Park.

The Refuge

No reviews yet

The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park or San Mateo
www.refugesc.com

TILAK Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston