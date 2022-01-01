Go
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Popular Items

Wedge$12.00
true classic, crisp iceberg, bacon, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing
Bianca (White)$13.00
hand tossed base, house-made mozzarella, olive oil, seasoning
Mediterranean Pie$18.00
straight out of the Med, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, house-made mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil
Detroit Pepperoni$17.00
a crowd favorite, charred pepperoni, cooked under the cheese, then sauced
Chef's Favorite$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
Ma's Meatball (S)$5.00
topped with fresh grated parmesan
Caesar Salad$9.00
house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm
French Fries, Route 33$6.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
Margherita (Red)$13.00
hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Location

543 Poplar Street

Cambridge MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
