Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.
409 S Talbot Street
Popular Items
Location
409 S Talbot Street
St. Michaels MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Theo's Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Hammy's Burgers & Shakes
Come on in and enjoy!
Foxy's Harbor Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
The Wildset
Come in and enjoy!