Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Paying Online with Credit Card Before Pickup Helps Reduce Everyone's Wait!
Safe, easy and full service! Place your order, call us when you arrive, and we'll meet you outside.

409 S Talbot Street

Popular Items

Mediterranean Pie$18.00
straight out of the Med, topped with spinach, artichoke, fresh tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, house-made mozzarella, feta cheese, basil oil
Detroit Pepperoni$17.00
a crowd favorite, charred pepperoni, cooked under the cheese, then sauced
Ma's Meatball (S)$5.00
topped with fresh grated parmesan
Chef's Favorite$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
French Fries, Route 33$6.00
choice of parmesan, old bay or bleu cheese
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Fennel & Arugula$9.00
creamy goat cheese, lemon oil vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$9.00
house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm
Margherita (Red)$13.00
hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection
Wedge$12.00
true classic, crisp iceberg, bacon, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing
Location

409 S Talbot Street

St. Michaels MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
