avec

Open today 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

No reviews yet

615 W. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL 60661

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

extra pita$2.00
"deluxe" focaccia w/ taleggio cheese$20.00
“deluxe” focaccia with taleggio cheese,
fresh ricotta, truffle oil, and herbs
wild prawns$24.00
wood oven paella with, chicken thighs, morcilla sausage, shrimp, and almond aioli
butchers steak$22.00
roasted butchers steak with spring pea, anchovy butter, pickled shallot and potato chips
charred cabbage$16.00
with black olive tarator, burnt honey, pistachio and pickled feta
grilled shrimp$20.00
grilled shrimp with merge butter, stone ground polenta and a soft egg
halloumi cheese$16.00
warm halloumi cheese with tart apple, kohlrabi, crisp lentils and burnt chili vinaigrette
chickpea hummus$8.00
chickpea hummus with extra virgin olive oil, sumac
All hours

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

615 W. Randolph St., Chicago IL 60661

Directions

