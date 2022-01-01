avec river north
from the award-winning team at one off hospitality, avec river north brings the same warm hospitality and soul-warming, rustic Mediterranean-inspired cuisine chicagoans have come to love on randolph street, to the river north neighborhood.
under the culinary direction of james beard award-winning chef, paul kahan and 8-year avec veteran perry hendrix, avec river north will focus on a wider breadth of culinary inspiration featuring flavors, aromas and cuisine of the sun-drenched islands of the mediterranean from greece to spain.
the menu features new dishes including an array of oven-fired pizzas, pastas and coastal fish dishes, as well as avec favorites—including the infamous chorizo-stuffed medjool dates, the “deluxe” focaccia and the slow-roasted pork shoulder.
141 W. Erie St.
Popular Items
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
