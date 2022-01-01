Go
avec river north

from the award-winning team at one off hospitality, avec river north brings the same warm hospitality and soul-warming, rustic Mediterranean-inspired cuisine chicagoans have come to love on randolph street, to the river north neighborhood.
under the culinary direction of james beard award-winning chef, paul kahan and 8-year avec veteran perry hendrix, avec river north will focus on a wider breadth of culinary inspiration featuring flavors, aromas and cuisine of the sun-drenched islands of the mediterranean from greece to spain.
the menu features new dishes including an array of oven-fired pizzas, pastas and coastal fish dishes, as well as avec favorites—including the infamous chorizo-stuffed medjool dates, the “deluxe” focaccia and the slow-roasted pork shoulder.

141 W. Erie St.

Popular Items

marinated olives$8.00
house marinated olives with ciabatta
pork shoulder$36.00
slow roasted pork shoulder with mojo picon, coriander, roasted cabbage and chickpeas
medjool dates$20.00
chorizo-stuffed medjool dates with bacon
and piquillo pepper-tomato sauce
roast chicken$35.00
greek style roast chicken and gold potatoes with olives, garlic and lemon
brandade$18.00
potato and salted cod brandade with garlic crostini and chives
roasted delicata squash$17.58
whipped feta, dandelion greens, Chile and pumpkin seed aillade
tortellini$23.00
kuri squash tortellini pasta with parmesan and black trumpet mushroom sott’olio
mushroom pizza$23.00
white pizza with wild mushroom, espelette pepper, crescenza, chives and pecorino
Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
