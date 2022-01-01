Go
Toast

Avensole Winery

Guests of Avensole’s Restaurant are in for a culinary treat. Avensole offers a charming place to savor eclectic foods and delicious wines in a lively atmosphere. The food and ambiance are unlike any other in Temecula Wine Country.
The vibrant setting creates a perfect venue to gather and relax with friends and family while you sip your favorite Avensole wines and enjoy the wide array of craft beers and cocktails offered.
Friends can delight in alfresco dining on our lovely Restaurant terrace, which allows guests to experience the perfect pairing of Avensole wines and savory selections in a beautiful open-air setting. We offer a seasonal menu with Chef's specials, and fantastic desserts.

34567 Rancho California Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (2248 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower$13.00
tri color cauliflower, cauliflower puree,
cilantro gremolata, pomegranate reduction, parmesan crisp (gluten free)
Brie en Croute$24.00
baked french brie, puff pastry, cranberry-pear chutney, candied walnuts, fresh berries, baguette, fig jam, marcona almonds

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating

Location

34567 Rancho California Road

Temecula CA

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston