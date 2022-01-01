Go
Avenue Italy

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

31243 Palos Verdes Dr W • $$

Avg 4 (1703 reviews)

Popular Items

Lasagna Bolognese$25.00
Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce
Ceasar$15.00
Pollo Piccata$34.00
Thin pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce
Pollo Parmigiana$34.00
Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese
Beet Salad$16.00
Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca$22.00
Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$23.00
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Spaghetti Con Polpette$24.00
Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce
Fettuccine Al Bardo$22.00
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

31243 Palos Verdes Dr W

Rancho Palos Verdes CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
