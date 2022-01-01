Go
Toast

Avenue Sports & Spirits

Avenue Sports & Spirits is a laid-back, family-friendly restaurant and sports bar. Choose us for delicious eats, cold drinks, live games, and good times with great people.

GRILL

1231 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings (12)$15.00
3 Cheese Mac$8.00
Fish and Chips$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
TV

Location

1231 Columbus Ave

Lebanon OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Billie's Burgers and Beers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated since 1993! Come enjoy our fresh roasted coffee and made to order food. Don’t forget to ask about our monthly specials 😉

Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the BEST Thai food in Southwest Ohio! Friendly atmosphere, smiling faces and Great Food!

Villagio's Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Full service Italian Restaurant, Wine & Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston