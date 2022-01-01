Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

Go
Pick up and delivery available, follow us on facebook for promotions and daily specials. We now have e-gift cards available too! Thank you very much for supporting us, please reach out to us at 517.999.7549 if you have allergy concerns or general questions.

Popular Items

Ace Pineapple Cider$5.66
12 oz can
Spicy Red Curry$14.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
Fried Chicken Bowl$11.00
Hoison, Scallion, Sesame
Fried Tofu Bowl$11.00
Hoison, Scallion, Sesame
Okonomi Fries$7.00
Mayo, Okonomiyaki Sauce, bonito flakes
Spicy Mapo Ramen (Vegan)$13.00
Shiitake mushroom, fermented black bean, sichuan pepper, tofu, cilantro, scallions
Miso Ramen$14.00
Pork and Chicken broth, pork belly, pork shoulder, soy egg, scallion, menma, kale
Mall Tofu$12.00
Mall Chicken$12.00
Bar Nuts (Vegan)$3.00
Peanuts, Wasabi peas, seaweed
Location

2021 East Michigan Avenue

Lansing MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
