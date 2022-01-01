Go
Toast

Avenues Bistro

Avenues Bistro in Brookside features signature favorites and classics with a global twist.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3102 South 24th • $$

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Brandy Chicken$9.00
Chicken Breast & Wild Mushrooms in a Brandy Cream Sauce, Mashed Potatoes.
Chicken Speidini Dinner$10.99
Chilean Salmon$12.00
Fresh Chilean Salmon, Asparagus, Basmati Rice, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.
Roasted Beet Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, Balsamic Beets, Avocado, Radish, Candied Nuts, Mandarin Oranges. Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Wiener Schnitzel$10.00
House Specialty. Breaded Pork Tenderloin with a Lemon Butter Fresh Herb Sauce. Bavarian Spätzle & Braised Red Cabbage.
Surf & Turf$13.99
Filet & Shrimp Scampi$12.00
Filet Mignon Medallions, Shrimp Scampi Garlic Butter Pasta.
Avenues Baked Mac N Chz$5.00
Bacon Wrapped Dates$7.00
Aves Filet Burger$3.99
We Grind Our Own Special Blend of Filet, Chuck & Brisket. Served "Loose Meat Style". Dressed with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Burger Sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3102 South 24th

Kansas City KS

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deep Roots Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amigos Grill and Cantina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

Thai Orchid

No reviews yet

Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston