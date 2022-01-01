Avenues Bistro
Avenues Bistro in Brookside features signature favorites and classics with a global twist.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
3102 South 24th • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3102 South 24th
Kansas City KS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Deep Roots Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Amigos Grill and Cantina
Come on in and enjoy!
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!
Thai Orchid
Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991