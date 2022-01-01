Go
Avenue Sushi

Come in and enjoy! NOW offering delivery!

SUSHI

3133 Eastern Ave • $$$

Avg 5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
Salmon and avocado
Canton Roll (spicy)$13.95
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & massago topped w/tuna, crunch and spicy mayo
Edamame$4.50
Steamed soybeans
Spicy Tuna & Mango Roll$6.50
Spicy tuna and mango
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Spicy tuna & cucumber
California Roll$6.50
Crab, avocado & fish egg
Beef Gyoza$7.50
Pan fried beef & vegetable dumplings
Philly Roll$6.50
Fresh salmon & cream cheese
Miso Soup$2.50
Tofu, scallion & seaweed in soy broth
Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)$11.95
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Location

3133 Eastern Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
