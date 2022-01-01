Go
Toast

Avert Brasserie

Conveniently located in vibrant West Hartford Center, step into Avert and be whisked away to the brasseries and outdoor cafes lining the cobblestone streets of Lyon and Paris. The indulgence of traditional French comfort food is balanced by a modern, clean interpretation and an uncompromising devotion to the highest quality and locally-sourced ingredients. Avert is classic yet creative; inspired yet approachable. Experience old world European charm with a modern flair in a casual, relaxed environment.

35A La Salle Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Soup$10.00
Toasted Baguette | Gruyere Cheese |Onion | Sal | Thyme | Rosemary | Garlic | Butte |, Flour | Veal Stock | Sherry Wine **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Pan Seared Duck Breast$32.00
Asparagus I Mushrooms I Red Currant Jus
Field Green Salad$9.00
mesclun | shallots | shaved radish | mustard dressing
Side Truffle Fries$6.00
House made Frites, Chives, Truffle Oil
*Contains Gluten*
Bourguignon$30.00
Carrot, Turnip, Mushrooms, Potatoes, Bacon Lardon, Pearl Onions, Burgundy
Side Pommes Puree$6.00
Idaho Potatoes, Cream, Butter **Contains Dairy**
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast$26.00
Roasted Breast I Confit Leg I Sugar Snap Peas | Mushooms | Pommes Puree I Fond du Poulet
Side Carrots$6.00
Glazed Baby Carrots **Contains Dairy**
Side Haricots Verts$6.00
Pan Roasted Haricoverts, Garlic, Butter **Contains Dairy**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

35A La Salle Rd

West Hartford CT

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wurst Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Treva

No reviews yet

Treva is inspired by the cuisine of the Central and Northern regions of Italy. Using only the freshest and finest in-season ingredients, dishes are hand-crafted daily and served in warm and convivial atmosphere.

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

No reviews yet

Homemade ramen with authentic flavor!!!

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Modern American Fushion With a Wine Centric Menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston