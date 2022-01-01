Aviary Cafe
French inspired Creperie & Café, offering scratch made cuisine & specialty cocktails. A charming place to relax, catch up with friends while savoring all we have to offer in a unique atmosphere.
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120
Popular Items
Location
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sugarfire Smokehouse
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
Come in and Enjoy
Archie's Italian Eatery
Archie's is a family owned and operated Italian restaurant! We serve old world authentic Italian dishes! Come taste the flavor of old world Italy!
Taco Habitat
Come on in and enjoy!