Aviary Cafe

French inspired Creperie & Café, offering scratch made cuisine & specialty cocktails. A charming place to relax, catch up with friends while savoring all we have to offer in a unique atmosphere.

2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Croissant$12.00
House-made Chicken Salad & Spring mix between a buttered croissant, an Aviary favorite. Served with choice of side
Funky Monkey$10.00
Sweet crepe filled with Nutella & whipped cream. Then topped with your choice of either strawberries, blueberries or bananas. Garnished with crème anglaise, chocolate ganache & powder sugar
Turkey Bacon Swiss Panini$10.00
Smoked turkey breast, swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon & garlic aioli grilled on a buttered sourdough bread. Served with your choice of side
Pomme Frites$8.00
Aviary Classic hand-cut double fried potatoes. Served with house made garlic aioli.
Bananas Foster$12.00
Sweet Crepe filled with house-made mascarpone then smothered with our flambéed bananas, rum & cinnamon. Garnished with Crème Anglaise & whipped cream.
Limoncello$12.00
Sweet Crepe rolled up with house made mascarpone, topped with toasted marshmallow fluff, lemon-curd & a warm berry compote. Garnished with crème anglaise & powder sugar
The Farmer$11.00
Sweet Crepe filled with eggs, cheddar jack cheese & your choice of either bacon, ham or sausage. Garnish with powder sugar & served with syrup. Comes with your choice of side
Breakfast Poutine$12.00
Crispy pomme frites topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, mornay. Then garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley. Filling and AMAZING!
Steak & Egg$12.00
Savory crepe filled with seared steak tips, cheddar jack cheese, scrambled eggs & caramelized onions. Garnished with mornay & black pepper. Served with choice of side.
Is It Morning?$11.00
Savory crepe filled with scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar jack cheese. Served with Crème Fraiche & your choice of side
Location

Springfield MO

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

