Go
Toast

Aviary Wine & Kitchen

A modified take on the dining experience at Aviary Wine & Kitchen. A re-invention of your favorite Aviary Wine & Kitchen dishes poised for take home! Don't forget to snag a bottle of wine to pair with it...

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2110 S Lamar Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Pack Play on!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2110 S Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

8-Bit Pizza

No reviews yet

80.'s style pizzeria. We serve New York style pizza with pasta, salads, and dessert. Dine-In, Take Out, and Delivery.

Picnik

No reviews yet

Naomi Seifter (Picnik | Founder) opened our first Picnik location in Austin, TX in 2013 out of a 150 sq. ft. food trailer. Her mission was to create a restaurant that showed her guests that eating better-for-you foods can be a fun, exciting and flavorful experience. She was motivated to open Picnik because accessibility to readily available gluten-free options was nearly impossible to come by and she wanted to “shift the paradigm of food everywhere.” Her menu was focused on better-for-you comfort foods, paleo-inspired recipes and her specialty butter coffee menu. Due to the positive response of the local community, she opened the Burnet Rd. restaurant location in 2016 as a farm-to-table concept with offerings for coffee hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

El Mesón

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston