Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

PIZZA • SALADS

856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Classic Pepperoni
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
Ground Control
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.
Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks$8.25
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto.
** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.
Four Cheese
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
Caesar Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken.
** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305

Kyle TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

