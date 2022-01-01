Avila's El Ranchito
Come in and enjoy!
26771 Portola Pkwy
Location
26771 Portola Pkwy
Foothill Ranch CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
MAMÓN
Offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and carryout options. We specialize in balancing a well rounded diet to accommodate all lifestyles. Our menu features vegan, vegetarian, and animal products. Gluten free options available!
REWARDS SIGNUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewardsSignup
REWARDS LOOKUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewards
Sal's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!