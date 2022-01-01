Go
Toast

Avila's El Ranchito - Lake Forest

This Avila's location was Est. 1996. Serving all the original Mexican recipes from Mama Avila. We also serve original recipes made by 2nd and 3rd generation Avila family memebers that run this location. Enjoy all your favorite dishes and margaritas for dine-in or for take out.

24406 Muirlands Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Baja Bowl$16.50
See full menu

Location

24406 Muirlands Blvd

Lake Forest CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Renzo's Taste of Peru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earth Bowl Superfoods

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Bru Grill & Market

No reviews yet

Local, Independent & Award winning American Seasonal Kitchen & Craft Bar
#eatlocal #dineindependent #brugrill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston