Avila's El Ranchito - Lake Forest
This Avila's location was Est. 1996. Serving all the original Mexican recipes from Mama Avila. We also serve original recipes made by 2nd and 3rd generation Avila family memebers that run this location. Enjoy all your favorite dishes and margaritas for dine-in or for take out.
24406 Muirlands Blvd
Popular Items
Location
24406 Muirlands Blvd
Lake Forest CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Renzo's Taste of Peru
Come in and enjoy!
Earth Bowl Superfoods
Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Bru Grill & Market
Local, Independent & Award winning American Seasonal Kitchen & Craft Bar
#eatlocal #dineindependent #brugrill