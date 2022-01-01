Go
Toast

Aviv Hummus Bar

It's more than just a dip. It's a life stye!
Online ordering only available during store hours. Tues-Sun 11a-3pm & 5-8pm

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

107 15th Ave East • $$

Avg 4.7 (886 reviews)

Popular Items

HUMMUS FALAFEL$14.00
hummus topped with seven herbaceous falafel bathing in tahina. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
HATZILIM$3.00
fried slices of melt-in-your-mouth eggplant
FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
SCHNITZEL B'PITA$15.00
pita stuffed with schnitzel (chicken, pounded, breaded, fried) hummus, spicy matbucha, fried eggplant, chopped pickles, parsley & scallions.
PITA
pillowy and stuffable!
CHEEPS$6.00
fries spiced with shawarma seasoning. served with a side of tahina.
FALAFEL B'PITA$14.00
pita stuffed with seven herbaceous falafel smothered in tahina with chopped pickles, cabbage, diced tomato & cucumber.
SALADT
diced cucumber, tomato lemon, olive oil, parsley. tossed to order.
HUMMUS BASAR$15.00
hummus topped with shawarma spiced ground beef topped and toasted pine nuts. served with 1 pita and a half order of pickles.
SABICH$15.00
pita stuffed with hummus, fried eggplant, boiled egg, onion, cabbage diced tomato & cucumber, scallions, parsley, doused with tahina and amba.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

107 15th Ave East

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Sour Dough Born, Hand Rolled, Long Fermented, and Hearth Baked Fresh Daily

COASTAL KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Bright eatery with an American menu ranging from breakfast classics to Cajun twists on seafood fare.

Hopvine Pub - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood Pub serving local microbrew and scratch made food in a lively environment.

Bar Cotto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston