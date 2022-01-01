Go
AVIV

Plant-based Middle Eastern Magic.

100 NW 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1667 reviews)

Popular Items

SHAWARMA$9.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
FALAFEL PLATE$12.00
hummus, chop salad, eggplant, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
FALAFEL$9.00
hummus, chop salad, eggplant, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
PITA$2.00
FALAFEL SMALL$7.00
eggplant, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
FRIED CAULIFLOWER$7.00
tahini, za'atar (gf)
SHAWARMA FRIES$11.00
fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
SHAWARMA PLATE$13.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 NW 10th Ave

Portland OR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
