Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

At Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, we serve up the best local brick oven pizza made fresh with high-quality ingredients and a robust flavor. Enjoy our unique pies with the perfect combination of wine & beer. Whether you're hanging out in our dining room or ordering for delivery, one bite and you'll taste the distinct flavor of Avivo!

Popular Items

Lasagna Foraggio$14.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese layered with pasta, beef, our delicious pizza sauce, then seasoned with Italian herbs and baked in our brick oven. Served with garlic toast points.
Deluxe Pizza$13.00
Our delicious pizza sauce, old world pepperoni, italian sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and kalamata olives
Avivo Pizza$12.00
Our delicious pizza sauce, old world pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.
Kid's Cheese Pizza$5.00
Our delicious pizza sauce with only mozzarella, perfectly sized for kids
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Our delicious pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil
Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Your choice of sauce and mozzarella plus $1.00 per additional topping
Cheesey Garlic Bread$6.00
Sliced toast points covered in garlic infused olive oil and mozzarella cheese, toasted to perfection
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.00
Our homemade pesto ranch, oven roasted chicken, pancetta, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella
Old World Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Our delicious pizza sauce, two layers of old world pepperoni, and mozzarella
Meatcraver Pizza$13.00
Our delicious pizza sauce, old world pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatballs, pancetta, and mozzarella
Location

2441 N Maize Rd #101

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

