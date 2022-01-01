Go
Avli the Little Greek Kitchen

Come in and Enjoy The Best Greek Food!

2449 Jerusalem Ave

Platter Chicken Souvlaki$18.95
EX TZATZ$1.25
Baklava$6.50
Galaktoboureko$5.50
Spanakopita Appetizer$9.95
Bowl Avgolemeno$8.00
Pistachio Tartufo$6.00
Combination Platter (2 Meat)$20.95
Platter Gyro$18.95
Hummus$9.25
2449 Jerusalem Ave

North Bellmore NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
