Avli the Little Greek Kitchen
Come in and Enjoy The Best Greek Food!
2449 Jerusalem Ave
Popular Items
Location
2449 Jerusalem Ave
North Bellmore NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cream Espresso Bar & Bakery
Come in and Enjoy
The Diner Boys
Come on in and enjoy!
Long Island Bagel Cafe - Bellmore Bagel
Come in and enjoy!
1331 Mediterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!