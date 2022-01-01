Go
AVO TACO

AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2340 Jericho Turnpike • $$

Avg 4.5 (3870 reviews)

Popular Items

COCO LOCO$4.75
Coconut-breaded shrimp, crisp slaw, sweet chili, toasted coconut,
cilantro
BUFFALO SOLDIER$4.75
Sriracha coconut chicken, crisp slaw, Danish blue cheese sauce, scallions
EL JEFE$4.75
Chipotle chicken, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, poblano crèma
SHRIMP RÉMOULADE$4.75
Blackened shrimp, crisp slaw, rémoulade sacue, guacamole, pico de gallo
THE COWBOY$4.75
BBQ braised pork, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, cilantro
CHIMICHURRI STEAK*$5.00
Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, chimichurri, crispy onions, scallions
EL FLACO$4.75
Chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, poblano crèma
BANDITO*$5.00
Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, guacamole, crispy onions, cotija cheese, cilantro
FLORIDIAN$4.75
Blackened mahi, crisp slaw, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2340 Jericho Turnpike

New Hyde Park NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
