Go
Avocaderia Chelsea imageView gallery
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Avocaderia Chelsea

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

269 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10001

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

269 11th Avenue, New York NY 10001

Directions

Gallery

Avocaderia Chelsea image
Avocaderia Chelsea image

Nearby restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee
orange star4.0 • 216
180 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Porchlight
orange star4.2 • 951
271 11th Ave New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
orange starNo Reviews
59 Chelsea Piers New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
16 Handles
orange starNo Reviews
1185 Maxwell Lane Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Westville Chelsea
orange star4.6 • 4,259
246 W 18th St New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Artichoke Basille's Pizza
orange star4.0 • 2,995
114 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Salinas
orange star4.7 • 2,935
136 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
The Hummus & Pita Co
orange star4.3 • 2,582
585 6th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Miznon
orange star4.4 • 1,907
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext

Avocaderia Chelsea

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston