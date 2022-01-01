Go
Toast

Avocadish

Daring and innovative flavors, centered around the avocado and other whole and natural foods

SALADS • SANDWICHES

330 15th Ave SE

Avg 4 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chickpeas
Paprika crispy chickpeas, black beans, fresh cilantro, sunflower seeds & avocado - topped with creamy Sriracha dressing
Roasted Tomato & Feta
Garlic roasted tomatoes with crumbled feta, red onion, cucumber & avocado - topped with our house vinaigrette
Southwest Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, salsa, feta cheese and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce
Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl$10.50
Curry sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, chickpeas, green onion & avocado - topped with our honey mustard dressing
Pesto & Goat Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Pesto chicken, sliced avocado, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and spinach on sourdough - topped with pesto dressing
Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich$9.00
Honey mustard chicken, guac, cheddar cheese, caramelized spinach and red onions on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha dressing
Vegan Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, spinach, jalapenos, cilantro tofu, sweet potatoes, paprika mushrooms, black beans, carrots, cucumbers, green onions, almonds & sliced avocado - topped with cilantro lime dressing
Avocado Chocolate Pudding (Student)$4.00
Vegan chocolate blended with avocado, agave, and almond milk and topped with sliced almond & banana
Protein Bowl$12.00
Brown rice, honey mustard chicken, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, red onions, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, almonds & guac - topped with creamy sriracha dressing
Create a Bowl$9.50
Personalize your own and select 2 bases, avocado style, 4 signature toppings and dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

330 15th Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cruncheese Korean Hot Dog

No reviews yet

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog is the first korean style hot dog in Minnesota.
Come in and enjoy!

Burrito Loco

No reviews yet

Campus Bar and Grill featuring cheap drinks and killer food specials.

Pho Mai

No reviews yet

Fast, Fresh & Delicious Vietnamese Cuisine!

Fly Chix - Stadium Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston