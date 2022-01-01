Avocado Theory Express

Go
Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Avocado Toast$12.99
Fried egg, avocado, and bacon. Garnished with green onions on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Avocado Chicken Curry$14.99
Fire roasted chicken covered in spicy avocado curry sauce. Served with a bed of avocado cilantro lime rice.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$10.99
Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing
Avocado Chicken Panini$10.99
Fire roasted chicken, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread
Gluten Free Bread $2.49 extra
Avocado Rice Bowl$13.99
Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of chicken or tofu with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa. Topped with traditional guacamole
Additional $1.99 for Shrimp
Avocado Fries$6.99
Fresh avocado slices, minced garlic and cayenne pepper tossed in our famous batter. Served with a side of spicy aioli sauce
Shrimp Avocado Wrap$11.99
Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing
Signature Avocado Salad$15.99
Sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast, emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber and boiled eggs. Topped with bacon and served with choice of dressing
Avocado Cheesecake (cup)$5.99
A New Twist on Our Famous Avocado Cheesecake!
Avocado Falafel$11.99
Fresh made falafel, crispy emerald lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado drizzled in cucumber dill sauce. Served in a warm pita bread
*Vegan
Location

17111 88th Avenue

Tinley Park IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
