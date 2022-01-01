Avocado Theory Express

Petey's II Restaurant & Lounge

Stop by Petey's II, one of the first steakhouse and seafood restaurants serving Orland Park, IL and surrounding communities since 1969. Open for lunch and dinner -- dine in or order a take out. Outdoor dining available (weather permitting). Menu features a nice selection of steaks, chicken dishes, seafood, ribs and chops, Mediterranean cuisine, meatless entrees, sandwiches, salads and burgers. For available reservations, call (708) 349 2820 during business hours.

Host your next special occasion event, meeting/seminar, or fundraiser at Petey's II. Private dining and semi-private dining for groups up to 85 guests. Email peteys@peteysiirestaurant.com for more info and to check date availability.

Stop by our bar and lounge to relax and unwind with family and friends, watch local sports, or for a little video gaming.



Visit our website peteysiirestaurant.com for more info! Gift certificates available and make a great gift year round.

