Avocado Theory

17302 Oak Park Ave

Popular Items

Zucchini Avocado Noodles$12.99
Zucchini noodles, grape tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed with olive oil and tossed in avocado pesto
Spicy Chicken & Egg Avocado Wrap$9.99
Fire roasted chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos and spicy aioli sauce in a warmed tomato wrap.
Chips$1.99
In house gluten free corn tortilla chips.
Avocado Fries$6.99
Avocado Falafel(Vegan)$11.99
Fresh made falafel, crispy emerald lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado with your choice of cucumber dill or vegan caesar dressing. Served in a warm pita bread
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant$10.99
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Rice Bowl$13.99
Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of chicken or tofu with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa
Additional $1.99 for Shrimp
Chicken Avocado Panini$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese, tomato and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread
Traditional Guacamole$4.99
Avocados, cilantro, red onions, garlic powder, salt & pepper, jalapenos, lime juice
Avocado Cheesecake (cup)$5.99
A New Twist on Our Famous Avocado Cheesecake!
17302 Oak Park Ave

Tinley Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
