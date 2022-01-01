Go
Avocado Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips + Salsa$6.00
tomatillo, salsa borracha, pico de gallo
Guac$13.00
house-made guacamole
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
10 oz prime beef patty, guacamole, shredded romaine, spiced cheddar, pico de gallo
Side Cucumber$2.00
Fajitas
Rice + Beans$5.00
Ensalada$12.00
romaine, corn, avocado, tomatoes, almonds, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Chips + Queso$6.00
chihuahua, cheddar,
1 TACO
Location

11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue

Palm Beach Gardens FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
