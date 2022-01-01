Go
Where avocados reign supreme. Where every dish is made better with a fresh avocado twist. AvoEatery brought to you by Avocados From Mexico in partnership with Trinity Groves. Here, you can experience bold new avocado dishes, from chef-crafted mash ups to craveable American classics and cutting-edge Instagram stars. All with a tantalizing avo touch. From brunch to dinner, cocktails to cuisine, AvoEatery is here to fuel your avocado obsession.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3011 Gulden Ln • $$

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Avocado Bowl$14.00
grilled avocado / quinoa / roasted
zucchini / baby spinach / avocado citrus
vinaigrette / walnuts / feta / avocado
crema / cranberries
Avocado & Grilled Steak Salad$17.00
flat iron steak / mixed greens /
pickled carrots / roasted peppers /
cucumber / avocado / walnuts / soy ginger vinaigrette
Steak Sandwich$12.00
flat iron steak / avocado chimichurri / red onion / cheddar / avocado aioli
Cauliflower Bites$5.00
fried cauliflower with your choice of: lemon pepper\vsauce, chipotle bbq or tso sauce
Avo Burger$11.00
lettuce / tomato / avocado / white cheddar / red onion / secret sauce #2
Salmon$18.00
avocado coconut coriander sauce / sautéed spinach / corn succotash
Avocado Frites$7.00
comes with avocado ranch
Spring Rolls$12.00
shrimp / bacon / basil / avocado sweet chili sauce
Traditional$5.00
mashed avo / sea salt /
avocado oil
B.L.A.T. w/E$10.00
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato /
fried eggs / avocado aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3011 Gulden Ln

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
