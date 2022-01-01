Go
Toast
  • /
  • Avon
  • /
  • Avon Brewing Company

Avon Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

37063 Colorado Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (931 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Happy Hour
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

37063 Colorado Avenue

Avon OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avon Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Avon’s first brewery and grille is located on the corner of 611 and Detroit Road. Owned and operated by deep rooted families, our vision is to use local, sustainable ingredients in both our handcrafted ales and in our chef inspired menu. The grille complements the brewery by providing the feeling only a neighborhood brewpub can offer. Voted best restaurant, best wings, and best burger in Lorain County! Named one of the Top 5 breweries in CLE!! 21 ABC Beers on tap, a chef inspired menu, daily specials, delivery, and curbside pickup.

Two Bucks

No reviews yet

Happy Hour Every Hour

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0269

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

ZZ's Big Top

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston