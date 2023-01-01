Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Avon By The Sea
/
Avon By The Sea
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Avon By The Sea restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Bistro by Clementines
300 Main Street, Avon by the Sea
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$12.99
Bacon, melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese
More about Bistro by Clementines
Cavé Bistro
515 Sylvania Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea
No reviews yet
Roasted Chicken Salad Wrap
$15.00
Bacon, Avocado, GF Quinoa Tortilla
More about Cavé Bistro
