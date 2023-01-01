Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Avon By The Sea
/
Avon By The Sea
/
Chicken Soup
Avon By The Sea restaurants that serve chicken soup
Bistro by Clementines
300 Main Street, Avon by the Sea
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Roll w/ soup
$13.99
More about Bistro by Clementines
Cavé Bistro
515 Sylvania Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea
No reviews yet
Chicken & Veggie Soup
$8.00
Chicken Vegetable Soup
$8.00
More about Cavé Bistro
