Chocolate chip cookies in Avon By The Sea

Avon By The Sea restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Seed To Sprout - Avon image

 

Seed To Sprout-Avon

410 Main St, Avon By The Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Banner pic

 

Cavé Bistro

515 Sylvania Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
