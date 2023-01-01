Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cupcakes in
Avon By The Sea
/
Avon By The Sea
/
Cupcakes
Avon By The Sea restaurants that serve cupcakes
Seed To Sprout-Avon
410 Main St, Avon By The Sea
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cupcake
$5.00
Red Velvet Brain Cupcake
$5.00
GF Vanilla Funfetti Cupcake
$4.00
More about Seed To Sprout-Avon
Cavé Bistro
515 Sylvania Ave, Avon-By-The-Sea
No reviews yet
Cupcake
$8.00
More about Cavé Bistro
