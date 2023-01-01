Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Avon By The Sea

Avon By The Sea restaurants that serve omelettes

Bistro by Clementines

300 Main Street, Avon by the Sea

Bacon & Cheese Omelette$12.99
Served with homefries and choice of bread
Mushroom-Tomato-Broccoli Omelette$12.99
Served with homefries and choice of bread
Seed To Sprout-Avon

410 Main St, Avon By The Sea

BLT Omelette$15.00
Tofu cashew base, sliced tomato, baby arugula, housemade coconut bacon, cashew cheese. Served with griddled millet-flax toast.
Broccoli Bacon Omelette$17.00
Broccoli florets, tomato, coconut bacon, served with a side of griddled millet flax toast.
Carrot Lox Omelette$15.00
tofu cashew omelet, housemade carrot lox, arugula, pickled red onions, capers, cashew cheese sauce. served with griddled millet-flax toast.
