Omelettes in Avon By The Sea

Bistro by Clementines
300 Main Street, Avon by the Sea
|Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$12.99
Served with homefries and choice of bread
|Mushroom-Tomato-Broccoli Omelette
|$12.99
Served with homefries and choice of bread
Seed To Sprout-Avon
410 Main St, Avon By The Sea
|BLT Omelette
|$15.00
Tofu cashew base, sliced tomato, baby arugula, housemade coconut bacon, cashew cheese. Served with griddled millet-flax toast.
|Broccoli Bacon Omelette
|$17.00
Broccoli florets, tomato, coconut bacon, served with a side of griddled millet flax toast.
|Carrot Lox Omelette
|$15.00
tofu cashew omelet, housemade carrot lox, arugula, pickled red onions, capers, cashew cheese sauce. served with griddled millet-flax toast.