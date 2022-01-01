Cake in Avon
More about Hooked - Beaver Creek
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hooked - Beaver Creek
45 W Thomas Place, Avon
|Crunchy Roll
|$19.00
tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, cilantro, wonton crunch, spicy sweet soy
|Dynamite Roll
|$19.00
tempura shrimp, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
|Hawaiian Spicy Ahi Roll
|$18.50
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts, avocado
More about Avon Bakery & Deli
Avon Bakery & Deli
25 Hurd Lane, Avon
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$8.99
Polidori Sausage Patty, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$8.99
Nitrate Free Natural Bacon, fried egg & mozzarella cheese on a Ciabatta Roll. +avocado .99 +tomato .69
|Bagel & Cream Cheese or Spread
|$3.99
Toasted Bagel & your choice of spread
*eggs cannot be added to this item. You must order a breakfast sandwich.